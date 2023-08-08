China developer Country Garden misses two dollar bond coupon payments

The home builder warned last week that it would post an unaudited net loss for six months ending June 30. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

HONG KONG - Major Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings said on Tuesday it has not paid two US dollar bond coupons due Aug 6 worth a total of US$22.5 million (S$30.2 million).

The bonds in question are notes due on Feb 2026 and Aug 2030, both with 30-day grace periods, investors said, citing prospectus.

Country Garden said its usable cash has continuously decreased, showing “periodic liquidity stress” due to deterioration in the sales and refinancing environment, and the impact from various fund regulations.

It added that it is improving capital arrangements to ensure the legal rights of creditors.

The home builder warned last week that it would post an unaudited net loss for six months ending June 30, compared with a net profit of 1.91 billion yuan a year earlier.

China’s property sector has seen a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers over the past few years, with China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, at the centre of the crisis. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Chinese property giant Country Garden sinks in renewed storm
How to escape China’s property crisis

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top