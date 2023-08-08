China deflation threat grows as companies cut prices to survive

SHANGHAI - When China abandoned pandemic restrictions after three years of stringent controls, Mr Nie Xingquan was expecting booming sales for his hand-made leather shoes. Instead, demand has been so poor that he has had to cut prices 3 per cent from a year ago and reduce his profits.

It is an ominous sign of the deflationary pressure that is hitting Chinese businesses as the economy weakens, and threatening to undermine Beijing’s stimulus plans if consumers opt to defer spending.

Mr Nie said his Italy Elsina Group, which is based in eastern China’s Wenzhou city and caters to domestic retailers and consumers, has seen business tail off since February.

Many of his clients are still scarred from the damage Covid-19 did to their cash flow and profits.

Some retailers, rather than putting in new orders, are trying to sell all the stock they accumulated while expecting sales to surge.

Instead of rapid price gains predicted by some economists at the beginning of 2023, China is experiencing a rare period of falling prices.

That is a clear contrast to the rocketing inflation that followed the reopening of the United States and other major economies, and is visible both at the factory gate and retail side.

Producer prices have been contracting on a year-on-year basis since October 2022, largely due to falling prices for commodities like coal and crude oil.

Data on Wednesday will likely show consumer prices declined in July, which would be the first time since late 2020 that both consumer and producer prices register contractions.

Using the gross domestic product (GDP) deflator – a measure of economy-wide prices – China is already in deflation.

The International Monetary Fund defines deflation as “a sustained decline in an aggregate measure of prices”, such as the consumer price index or the GDP deflator.

Unlike the temporary decline in late 2020 and early 2021, the drop in consumer prices this time around is more cause for concern.

Back then, falling pork prices were the main reason.

Now, exports have plunged as consumers in some of China’s biggest markets, including the US and Europe, pull back on spending.

A prolonged downturn in China’s property sector has cut prices for rent, furniture and home appliances.

Also, a price war among carmakers triggered by Tesla’s reductions led other major brands to join in with steep discounts earlier in 2023.

If prices keep dropping across a broad range of goods for an extended period, consumers could delay their purchases, curbing economic activity further and forcing businesses to keep reducing prices.

That, in turn, would cut into revenue and profits, prompting firms to curb investment and jobs – resulting in the kind of economic stagnation that Japan suffered for decades.

To be sure, China is not in the same boat.

Not all prices are falling, with consumer spending on services remaining fairly strong.

Tourism prices surged 7.1 per cent in the first six months from a year ago, as hotels rates surged.

Costs for services such as recreation and education, and medical care, are also still rising.

The problem of low or falling prices is most acute in the consumer goods industries.

“It feels like people are no longer spending much on clothing like they used to,” said Mr Chen Yubing, manager of the Jiayao Textile, a maker of polyester and nylon fabric based in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

“Competition has become fiercer and many factories are slashing their prices in order to sell, which leads to a vicious cycle,” said Mr Chen, whose factory lowered prices by 5 per cent in 2023 even though costs have risen by just as much.