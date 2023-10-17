China data likely to show fragile economy in need of support

BEIJING – China’s economic growth last quarter probably undershot Beijing’s annual target for 2023 as the property sector and subdued demand weighed on activity, a sign of the recovery’s fragility as the government reportedly mulls more stimulus.

Data due Wednesday will likely show gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.5 per cent in the July-to-September period from a year earlier – below the official full-year target of about 5 per cent.

GDP growth from the prior quarter likely picked up slightly. Authorities will also release data on industrial output, retail sales, investment and unemployment.

A growth rate slowing below the government’s annual goal may create a case for policymakers to step up support for the economy.

While stimulus so far has appeared to have some impact – factory activity improved and a drop in exports moderated – consumer prices in September slowed to the brink of deflation and loan growth was weak.

Some economists have been raising their forecasts in recent weeks as they anticipate China just about hitting its growth target for 2023 – though it is not a sure bet and any weakness in the data may suggest a need for President Xi Jinping’s government to do more to support the recovery.

Authorities are considering raising this year’s budget deficit by issuing more debt to spend on infrastructure, Bloomberg News reported last week, and are also mulling ways to shore up stock market confidence.

Economists are expecting China to further cut interest rates and banks’ reserve requirement ratio this year.

“Since August we have seen some signs of a stabilization. But we have to be very cautious,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings.

If the third-quarter GDP data shows growth of 4.5 per cent, Mr Lu projects the final three months of the year would have to match that pace for Beijing to hit its target.

The National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release September and third-quarter economic data on Wednesday morning. BLOOMBERG