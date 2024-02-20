China cuts mortgage reference rate more than expected to revive property market

SHANGHAI - China cut the benchmark reference rate for mortgages at a monthly fixing on Feb 20 by more than expected, as the authorities ramped up efforts to stimulate credit demand and revive the property market.

Commercial banks’ improving net interest margins following recent deposit rate cuts and the reduction to bank reserves earlier in February has paved the way for lenders to reduce borrowing costs to support the economy.

The five-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 25 basis points to 3.9 per cent from 4.2 per cent previously, while the one-year LPR was left unchanged at 3.45 per cent.

In a Reuters poll of 27 market watchers conducted this week, 25 expected a reduction to the five-year LPR. They projected a cut of five to 15 basis points.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

China last trimmed the five-year LPR in June 2023 by 10 basis points.

Market watchers said the rate cut was well expected, but the size of the reduction exceeded their expectations.

The central bank-backed Financial News had reported on Feb 19 that the benchmark LPR could fall in coming days, with the five-year tenor more likely to be reduced.

“Lowering five-year LPR will help stabilise confidence, promote investment and consumption, and also help support the stable and healthy development of the real estate market,” the newspaper said on its official WeChat account.

While the new mortgage reference rate comes into effect immediately, existing mortgage holders will not benefit from any reduction in loan repayments until 2025, as mortgage rate repricing is on a yearly basis.

China has stepped up efforts to rescue the ailing property sector.

Government-backed media last week reported that state banks have boosted lending to residential projects under the “white list” mechanism aimed at injecting liquidity into the crisis-hit sector.

The LPR, which banks normally charge their best clients, is set by 20 designated commercial banks who submit proposed rates to the central bank every month. REUTERS