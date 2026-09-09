China curbs humanoid IPOs after Unitree’s volatile debut: Report

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An engineer checks a fallen Unitree humanoid robot at the 2026 World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing on Aug 25.

BEIJING - Chinese regulators are tightening the approval for humanoid startups planning IPOs after a volatile debut by industry leader Unitree Robotics, The Information reported on Sept 9.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has given an informal “window guidance” to some investment banks and firms that it is lifting the bar for approving humanoid start-ups that plan to go public, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

These companies must prove they can generate recurring revenue and are on track to narrow their losses or achieve real innovation before approvals can be considered, The Information said.

Chinese financial regulators did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not verify the report.

According to the Information report, the change in strategy was prompted by factors including a funding frenzy in the private market in 2026, a long list of companies that have filed for IPOs, and tanking share prices of companies such as Unitree that went public recently.

A roughly 45 per cent slump in the shares of Unitree, China’s best-known humanoid robot maker, since a more than fivefold jump in its Shanghai debut has triggered concerns about a bubble, retail investor losses and flaws in the IPO system. REUTERS