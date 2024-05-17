China consuming spending unexpectedly slows in warning sign to economy

BEIJING - China’s consumer spending growth unexpectedly slowed in April while industrial production accelerated, highlighting the lopsided recovery of the world’s second-largest economy.

Retail sales rose 2.3 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on May 17. That’s down from 3.1 per cent in March, and worse than the 3.7 per cent predict by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Industrial output rose 6.7 per cent in April from a year ago, faster than the median estimate of 5.5 per cent.

China’s export-driven manufacturing sector has powered the world’s No. 2 economy this year, as a housing crisis continues to weigh on domestic demand. Exports returned to growth in April and factory activity expanded for a second month. But consumer prices remained sluggish, and credit shrank for the first time since 2005.

Growth in fixed-asset investment was 4.2 per cent in the first four months of the year, weaker than a forecast 4.6 per cent gain. Investment in property development declined 9.8 per cent, worsening from the first quarter.

The urban jobless rate was 5 per cent, down from 5.2 per cent as of the end of March.

“Overall the economy operated stably in April,” the NBS said in a statement accompanying the release, attributing the slowing indicators to base and seasonal effects. “New growth drivers are maintaining a fast growth and the economy continued its recovering and improving trend.”

The bureau cited the “increasingly complex, grim and uncertain” external environment among challenges ahead and called for the early implementation of existing macroeconomic policies.

The anemic consumption growth may add urgency to Beijing’s plan to encourage companies and households to upgrade their machines and appliances. Modest subsidies began to be rolled out late last month across cities, including some to help fund car purchases.

Auto sales were one of the biggest drags on spending, sliding 5.6 per cent from a year earlier in the deepest drop in more than a year. China’s carmakers are engaged in a price war that may be encouraging consumers to delay purchases.

Sales of clothing, shoes, hats and textile declined 2 per cent from a year earlier, the first contraction since the end of 2022.

President Xi Jinping’s government has signaled more support is coming. Beijing will start selling its one trillion yuan (S$190 billion) ultra-long special sovereign bonds on May 17, which could fund infrastructure spending critical to growth. That’s spurred expectations of monetary easing to help banks buy the notes.

China is also mulling a plan for local governments to snap up millions of unsold homes, Bloomberg earlier reported. Top leaders previously hinted at more stimulus for the property sector, vowing to study measures to reduce inventory.

Other risks remain. The Communist Party’s focus on ramping up China’s clean energy sectors has stoked tensions overseas, with the United States and European Union complaining a deluge of cheap goods are threatening jobs in their domestic markets. The Biden administration has unveiled a 100 per cent tariff on electric vehicles. BLOOMBERG