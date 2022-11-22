China closes in on Japan as top destination for Russian LNG in 2022

SINGAPORE - Japan and China have emerged as the largest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia so far this year, unnerved by mounting pressure from a coalition of western powers desperate to choke off the supply of petrodollars to the Kremlin.

Embroiled in a war with Ukraine that has rolled into its ninth month, Russia relies heavily on selling oil and gas as its main source of foreign currency earnings, which are buoyed by healthy sales to Asia, in particular, making it resilient to sanctions.

According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) monthly oil market report in September, Moscow’s oil revenues had shrunk to US$15.3 billion (S$21.1 billion), the lowest for 2022. But it is still higher than the monthly average in 2021, which was pegged at around US$14.9 billion.

Data from S&P Global Commodity Insights shows that between January and November this year, Japan purchased 5.96 million tonnes of the super-chilled fuel, a dip of around 10 per cent from 2021.

China was not far behind, having imported 5.67 million tonnes to date, nearly 24 per cent higher than in 2021.

Mr Ciaran Roe, global director of LNG at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said China was likely to edge past Japan by the end of 2022.

“Russia-origin LNG has continued to flow around the world in 2022: in fact, Russia-origin LNG will likely be exported in greater volume than last year. However, the flows have become more concentrated, with the largest volumes going to Japan, China, France and Spain so far this year,” he said.

Mr Roe said he expects China’s Russia-origin LNG imports to be at least 30 per cent more in 2022 than in 2021. He noted that with Russian LNG continuing to trade below benchmark prices, it remained an attractive option for buyers who were comfortable to stomach the associated risks in dealing with Russian trade now.

“In September, a large number of short-term cargoes became available from Russia’s Far East LNG plant, Sakhalin and it is likely these cargoes ended up in China due to proximity and buying appetite. Due to a diminished pool of potential buyers, these cargoes were being traded at discounts to the LNG benchmark, Platts JKM,” he said.

Mr Roe said the average LNG price for January delivery to north-east Asia has so far been US$27.3 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). This is below the price range seen in 2021 of around US$35/mmBtu. The monthly average of the S&P Global Platts LNG benchmark for November and December were assessed at US$27-$35.

He said that while the main importers of Russian LNG in 2022 were not too dissimilar to the previous year, he noted that South Korea, another top energy consumer in the region, had significantly reduced its purchases, with data from S&P showing an overall decline of around 41 per cent.

Another notable highlight was the United Kingdom, he said, which has not imported any LNG from Russia since March. Its purchases to date are at 365,211 tonnes, as compared to 2.45 million tonnes in 2021.

He attributed the steep reduction in both countries to national policy mandates to divest reliance on Russian energy.