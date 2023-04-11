China bets $2.4 trillion of construction will boost economy

HONG KONG - Chinese provinces plan to boost spending on major construction projects by almost a fifth this year as Beijing continues to rely on infrastructure to spur an economy being hindered by consumers still bruised from years of pandemic restrictions.

About two thirds of China’s regions have announced spending plans for major projects such as transport infrastructure, energy generation and industrial parks this year, adding up to more than 12.2 trillion yuan (S$2.4 trillion), according to a Bloomberg analysis of government statements and state-media reports. That’s an increase of 17 per cent compared to last year.

While a recovery in consumer spending following the end of Covid-19 restrictions is still expected to be the main driver of growth this year, economic scarring from the pandemic suggests the rebound in jobs and incomes could be gradual.

The provincial spending plans add to the case made by some economists that investment in manufacturing and infrastructure will continue to provide a significant boost to the economy. It underscores Beijing’s reliance on a tested strategy of using investment to drive employment and eventually household incomes, rather than directly subsidising households.

The analysis shows spending is being directed toward fields like hi-tech manufacturing and energy, underlining Beijing’s focus on technological self-sufficiency and energy security in the face of growing competition and political tension with the United States. It also implies Chinese government and corporate debt are likely to increase, adding to investors’ concerns about financial stability.

Construction surge

Recent data show the infrastructure boom may already be taking off. An index measuring construction activity surged in March to its highest level in more than a decade.

Because households are cautious about job and income prospects, investment in infrastructure and manufacturing remains “critical to the economy,” said Jeremy Stevens, chief China economist at Standard Bank Group. He sees fixed investment in infrastructure growing 5-10 per cent for the year.

“At least in the first half of the year, there’s going to be strong growth in fixed-asset investment,” Mr Stevens said. “The government’s hope is that drives the recovery, and at some point they can hand over the baton to private business and consumption. I think that is the plan.”

The boost to infrastructure should also help lift demand for commodities. In a scenario where construction grows above 10 per cent this year, China’s oil demand would grow by 1.4 million barrels per day on-year, while coal demand would reach a new record and copper and aluminum demand would increase, according to a recent estimate from consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

And even though China wants to cut steel production this year to meet environmental goals, infrastructure spending could still grow if it becomes less steel-dependent.

For example, building industrial parks accounted for about a third of China’s infrastructure spending last year and tends to be less steel-intensive than other kinds of infrastructure, Mr Stevens said.

Borrowing plans