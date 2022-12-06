China analysts hunt for clues of property market turnaround

BEIJING - China has taken several significant steps recently to reverse its worst property slump in modern history, leaving economists searching for signs of turnaround clues.

Home sales, land purchases, new housing starts and developer financing will all be key to showing how well the sector is able to recover in the coming year, economists told Bloomberg.

The market’s historic turmoil will make a comeback difficult, even with the slew of measures announced in recent months to address a developer cash crunch and boost housing demand. Covid-19 curbs and other policy shifts have created short-term uncertainty, adding to longer-term challenges such as changing demographics.

“The market is still looking for a bottom,” said Mr Bruce Pang, chief economist and head of research for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle. “Any recovery will be mild and it won’t reach the previous peaks. The good old days are over, considering mega-trends on China’s population structure and urbanisation pace.”

Here are some of the main indicators that analysts are looking at to gauge the strength of China’s real estate market:

Housing sales



One sign the market has found a bottom would be home sales volumes returning to pre-pandemic levels in cities, according to Mr Duncan Wrigley, a chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

He is also looking for a rebound in existing home prices, along with indications that developers are starting to end discounts.

The strength of the recovery will depend on further changes to China’s zero-Covid policy, Mr Wrigley said. He added that policies supporting lower-tier cities – such as the shanty-town redevelopment programme he said was key to the 2016 to 2018 recovery cycle – would be another factor.

National housing sales have been falling since July 2021, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data published by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Year-on-year drops in both sales value and volume exceeded 40 per cent in April when the financial hub Shanghai was locked down because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

All of the NBS real estate figures show year-to-date data and are published roughly during the middle of each month. City-level figures are made available by industrial or financial information providers, which compile local government data on a weekly or sometimes daily basis.

A way to confirm the market is recovering is when the data starts showing three straight months of positive growth compared with the months before, as well as with a similar period in 2019, before the pandemic, according to Mr Pang.

That is partly because developers tend to try to make their earnings reports look better by offering discounts to home buyers towards the end of the quarter, thereby boosting sales. The trade-off, though, is that such actions can sap some demand in the following months.