China acquired recently banned Nvidia chips in Super Micro and Dell servers, tenders show

BEIJING/SINGAPORE – Chinese universities and research institutes recently obtained high-end Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips through resellers, despite the US widening a ban in 2023 on the sale of such technology to China.

A Reuters review of hundreds of tender documents shows that 10 Chinese entities acquired advanced Nvidia chips embedded in server products made by Super Micro Computer, Dell Technologies and Taiwan’s Gigabyte Technology, after the United States in November 2023 expanded the embargo to subject more chips and countries to licensing rules.

Specifically, the servers contained some of Nvidia’s most advanced chips, according to the previously unreported tenders fulfilled between Nov 20 and Feb 28. While the US bars Nvidia and its partners from selling advanced chips to China, including via third parties, the sale and purchase of the chips are not illegal in China.

The 11 sellers of the chips were little-known Chinese retailers. Reuters could not determine whether, in fulfilling the orders, they used stockpiles acquired before the US tightened chip export restrictions in November.

Contacted by Reuters, Nvidia said the tenders specify products that were exported and widely available before the restrictions. “They do not indicate that any of our partners violated the export control rules and are a negligible fraction of the products sold worldwide,” an Nvidia spokesperson said.

The server makers said they comply with applicable laws or will investigate further.

Among the buyers were the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Shandong Artificial Intelligence Institute, Hubei Earthquake Administration, the Shandong and Southwest universities, a tech investment firm owned by the Heilongjiang provincial government, a state-run aviation research centre, and a space science centre.

None of the Chinese buyers and retail sellers responded to questions from Reuters about the matter.

Mr Daniel Gerkin, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, said Nvidia chips could have been diverted to China without a manufacturer’s knowledge, given the lack of visibility into downstream supply chains.

If the manufacturer had performed sufficient due diligence, “it presumably would be challenging for the US government to pursue an enforcement action”, he added.

The US Commerce Department told Reuters it cannot comment on any potential ongoing investigations, but said its Bureau of Industry and Security monitors diversions of restricted chips, conduct end-use checks and examine potential breaches.

Officials will investigate credible allegations of violations, including through the use of shell companies, a spokesperson said.

Nvidia said systems built with its graphic processing units (GPUs) – chips that break computer tasks into smaller pieces and process them together – and resold by third parties must comply with US restrictions.

“If we determine that any product was subsequently resold in violation of US export control rules, we’ll work with our customers to take appropriate action,” the Nvidia spokesperson said.