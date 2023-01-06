ChatGPT creator OpenAI in talks for tender offer valuing company at $39 billion: WSJ

OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT is designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

BENGALURU – OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab behind chatbot ChatGPT, is in talks to sell existing shares in a tender offer that would value the company at about US$29 billion (S$39 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that the deal is structured in a way in which venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund will buy shares from existing shareholders such as employees.

The deal will attract investment of at least US$300 million in share sales, it added.

Billionaire and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk founded the research organisation with investor Sam Altman.

Microsoft, which invested US$1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, was working to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the AI behind the now-viral ChatGPT, the Information news site reported on Tuesday.

OpenAI’s chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

The firm expects business to surge as it pitched to investors saying the organisation expects US$200 million in revenue next year and US$1 billion by 2024, Reuters reported in December.

OpenAI and Thrive Capital declined to comment, while Founders Fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Teachers v ChatGPT: Schools face new challenge in fight against plagiarism
Microsoft hopes OpenAI’s chatbot will make Bing smarter

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top