ChatGPT creator OpenAI in talks for tender offer valuing company at $39 billion: WSJ

BENGALURU – OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab behind chatbot ChatGPT, is in talks to sell existing shares in a tender offer that would value the company at about US$29 billion (S$39 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that the deal is structured in a way in which venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund will buy shares from existing shareholders such as employees.

The deal will attract investment of at least US$300 million in share sales, it added.

Billionaire and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk founded the research organisation with investor Sam Altman.

Microsoft, which invested US$1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, was working to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the AI behind the now-viral ChatGPT, the Information news site reported on Tuesday.

OpenAI’s chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

The firm expects business to surge as it pitched to investors saying the organisation expects US$200 million in revenue next year and US$1 billion by 2024, Reuters reported in December.

OpenAI and Thrive Capital declined to comment, while Founders Fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS