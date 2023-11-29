Charlie Munger, legendary investor and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, dies at 99

SEATTLE – Mr Charles Munger, the alter ego, sidekick and foil to billionaire investor Warren Buffett for almost 60 years as they transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a failing textile maker into an empire, has died. He was 99.

He died on Nov 28 at a California hospital, the company said in a statement.

Mr Buffet said in the statement: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

A lawyer by training, Mr Munger (rhymes with “hunger”) helped Mr Buffett, who was seven years his junior, craft a philosophy of investing in companies for the long term.

Under their management, Berkshire averaged an annual gain of 20 per cent from 1965 through 2022 – roughly twice the pace of the S&P 500 Index.

Decades of compounded returns made the pair billionaires and folk heroes to adoring investors.

Mr Munger was vice-chairman of Berkshire and one of its biggest shareholders, with stock valued at about US$2.2 billion (S$2.9 billion). His overall net worth was about US$2.6 billion, according to Forbes.

At the company’s annual meetings in Omaha, Nebraska, where he and Mr Buffett had both grown up, Mr Munger was known for his roles as straight man and scold of corporate excesses.

“It’s terrific to have a partner who will say, ‘You’re not thinking straight,’” Mr Buffett said of Munger, seated next to him, at Berkshire’s 2002 meeting. (“It doesn’t happen very often,” Munger interjected.)

Too many chief executives surround themselves with “a bunch of sycophants” disinclined to challenge their conclusions and biases, Mr Buffett added.

Beyond value

Mr Buffett credited Mr Munger with broadening his approach to investing beyond mentor Benjamin Graham’s insistence on buying stocks at a fraction of the value of their underlying assets.

With Mr Munger’s help, he began assembling the insurance, railroad, manufacturing and consumer goods conglomerate that posted nearly US$29 billion of operating profit in the first nine months of 2023.

“Charlie has always emphasised, ‘Let’s buy truly wonderful businesses,’” Mr Buffett told the Omaha World-Herald in 1999.

That meant businesses with strong brands and pricing power.

Mr Munger nudged Mr Buffett into acquiring California confectioner See’s Candies in 1972.

The success of that deal – Buffett came to view See’s as “the prototype of a dream business” – inspired Berkshire’s US$1 billion investment in Coca-Cola stock 15 years later.

The acerbic Mr Munger so often curbed Mr Buffett’s enthusiasm that Mr Buffett jokingly referred to him as “the abominable no-man”.

Outspoken critic

Mr Munger was an outspoken critic of corporate misbehavior, faulting as “demented” and “immoral” the compensation packages given to some chief executives.

He called Bitcoin “noxious poison”, defined cryptocurrency generally as “partly fraud and partly delusion” and warned that much of banking had become “gambling in drag”.

Long-time Berkshire investor and CEO of Smead Capital Management Cole Smead said: “I love his ability to just cut to the heart of things and not care how he says it… In today’s society, that’s a really unique thing.”