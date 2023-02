You could say that it is not entirely surprising that Charles Beamish, whose forebears founded Beamish & Crawford beer, the brand of Irish stout now owned by Heineken, would one day find his calling in Scotland’s most famous export.

After all, he was born in Singapore’s Gleneagles Hospital, which stands on the spot where once stood a luxury hotel named Gleneagles which possibly took its name from a similarly named facility in Scotland.