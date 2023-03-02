Foreigners need to invest more, up local hires to gain PR status with changes to EDB scheme

SINGAPORE – Foreign businessmen will have to invest more and hire more locals to qualify to become permanent residents under the Global Investor Programme (GIP).

These investors, including those keen to set up family offices here, will also have to channel more funds to the local financial system.

The new requirements, which kick in on March 15, will therefore generate more jobs for Singaporeans such as in finance, tax, fund management and the legal sector, said the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Thursday.

Noting that many jurisdictions around the world are competing to attract high-calibre business owners and owners of capital, the EDB said the changes are meant to “selectively attract individuals with the ability to make more economic impact for Singapore, and the affinity to be more rooted to Singapore”.

The GIP was launched in 2004 and last revised in March 2020. This programme accords permanent residency to eligible global investors who intend to drive their businesses and investment growth from Singapore.

It is part of the Government’s efforts to strengthen Singapore’s status as a key Asian node for high-growth tech companies and investment activities, grow existing and new industries, and create jobs for Singaporeans.

Between 2011 and 2022, GIP investors created 24,699 jobs, including for software engineers, researchers, and public relations practitioners.

Between 2020 and 2022, a total of 180 investors attained Singapore PR status through the programme, EDB said.

Singapore is among dozens of countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia, that offer what is popularly known as the golden visa aimed at attracting high-net-worth individuals who can contribute to economic activity and boost investments.

There are changes to all three investment options under the GIP.

Under the first option, new investors will have to invest at least S$10 million, inclusive of existing paid-up capital, in a new business entity or existing business operation in Singapore.

This is up from the previous S$2.5 million required. Applicants must also hire at least 30 employees, with at least half of them being Singapore Citizens and 10 of whom must be new employees, to be eligible for Re-entry Permit Renewal after the initial five-year period.

Under the second option, applicants will be required to invest S$25 million in a GIP-selected fund. These GIP-selected funds will be shortlisted by EDB based on their track record, investment mandate in Singapore, as well as the type of industries or markets the funds focus on.