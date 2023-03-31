CGS CIMB hikes Sembmarine stock price target to 19 cents after mega contract win

SINGAPORE - Investment house CGS CIMB has raised its target price for Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) to 19 cents from 12 cents previously, citing the company’s growing order book and its potential for a faster-than-expected return to profitability.

The report comes just a day after Sembmarine announced that, together with the General Electric group, it had clinched a €6 billion (S$8.7 billion) deal to supply high voltage direct current (HVDC) electrical transmission systems for three mega offshore windfarm projects in the Netherlands.

Sembmarine shares on Friday jumped on the contract win, closing up 0.4 cent, or 3.5 per cent, at 11.9 cents. A hefty 784.8 million shares changed hands, making the stock the day’s most traded by volume.

In the CGS CIMB report, analyst Lim Siew Khee estimates that after including a $130 million offshore windfarm substation contract secured in Jan 23, the latest contract would have lifted Sembmarine’s orderbook to around $23.1 billion, from around $17.8 billion in February.

“The award sets a new benchmark for the group as one of the biggest projects won in terms of capacity,” the report noted. “We estimate SMM’s share to be around 60 per cent of the total contract or S$5.3 billion.”

The three windfarms for customer TenneT TSO have a combined capacity of 6 gigawatts. Each contract is for €2 billion, and Sembmarine’s portion of the work comprises the design, build, installation and commissioning of the offshore platforms, which will host the GE converter systems and equipment. Work will progressively begin from the third quarter of 2024, with offshore completion of the platforms expected from Q4 2029 and 2031.

Sembmarine combined with Keppel Offshore and Marine earlier this year. As at February this year, renewable projects contributed around 8 per cent of the order book for the enlarged entity. The latest consortium order will lift Sembmarine’s renewable energy portfolio to about 30 per cent, CGS CIMB said.

“A sizeable order book could be the key driver for Sembmarine’s share price, although the group could incur integration costs/losses over the next one year,” the report said.

The downside risks, however, are severe cost overruns and order cancellations impacting earnings.