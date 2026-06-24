CEO of Sing Lun Industrial Mark Lee elected as SBF chairman from 2026 to 2028

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A new council was elected when the Singapore Business Federation held its annual general meeting on June 24.

SINGAPORE - Mark Lee, chief executive officer of Sing Lun Industrial, has been elected as Singapore Business Federation’s (SBF) chairman for the 2026 to 2028 term.

A new council was elected when the federation held its annual general meeting on June 24.

An SBF statement said the council comprises 12 elected members, a co-opted member and 11 representatives from trade associations and the chambers, bringing the total to 24 council members.

Lee’s responsibility as chairman of SBF is to ensure that businesses remain competitive, resilient and future-ready.

“We will work closely with businesses, government and industry partners to develop practical solutions, foster a pro-enterprise environment and help companies build the capabilities needed to innovate, internationalise and grow with confidence,” he said.

The six new council members, comprising three newly elected individuals and three leaders from the trade associations and chambers are:

Michelle Cheo, group CEO of Mewah Marketing;

Kwee Ker Wei, director at Pontiac Hotel;

Suhaimi Zainul-Abidin, CEO of Quantedge Capital;

Adam Click, chairman of The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

Benjamin Boh, president of the Restaurant Association of Singapore;

Nicholas Lee, chairman of SGTech.

The office bearers in the new council are:

Ang Shih-Huei, vice-chairman and honorary secretary;

Chin Wei Jia, vice-chairman and honorary treasurer;

Andrew Lim, vice-chairman;

Ong Pang Thye, vice-chairman;

Wong Kee Joo, vice-chairman;

Yong Hsin Yue, vice-chairman;

Kwee Ker Wei, deputy honorary secretary; and

Marcus Lam, deputy honorary treasurer.

Federation chairman Lee said that 2027, the year Singapore assumes chairmanship of ASEAN, would present an opportunity to deepen regional economic integration and strengthen Asean’s position as a key engine of global growth.

“SBF will work with partners across the region to translate these opportunities into tangible outcomes for businesses and advance a more connected, innovative and sustainable Asean,” he said. THE BUSINESS TIMES