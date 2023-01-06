Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky sued for crypto fraud by New York attorney general

NEW YORK - New York’s attorney general on Thursday sued Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky, claiming he defrauded investors out of billions of dollars in digital currency by concealing the failing health of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform.

Mashinsky persisted in promoting Celsius as a safe alternative to banks, paying interest as high as 17 per cent on deposits, while concealing hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in risky investments, according to a complaint filed by the attorney general, Letitia James.

The civil lawsuit seeks to ban Mashinsky from doing business in New York and have him pay damages for violating laws including the state’s Martin Act, which gives James broad power to pursue securities fraud cases.

“Alex Mashinsky promised to lead investors to financial freedom but led them down a path of financial ruin,” Ms James said in a statement. “Making false and unsubstantiated promises and misleading investors is illegal.”

Celsius is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

Crypto lenders gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic by promising easy loan access and high interest rates to depositors. They then lent out tokens to institutional investors, hoping to profit from the difference.

But the business model proved often unsustainable in 2022 after a sell-off in cryptocurrency markets, including the collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna tokens.

The lawsuit against Mashinsky is the latest US government effort to address risky crypto practices.

It follows the federal criminal charges brought last month accusing FTX crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried of widespread fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

Ms James’ lawsuit “adds to the fear factor likely facing the industry, where money is extremely tight and the capacity to absorb large fines is going to be much more limited,” said Yesha Yadav, associate dean at Vanderbilt Law School.

The absence of a comprehensive federal framework to regulate crypto frees James to take an “aggressive” enforcement role, Ms Yadav added.

‘Ignore the fud’

Celsius filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors last July 13, listing a US$1.19 billion (S$1.6 billion) deficit on its balance sheet.

The filing came one month after the US-based company froze withdrawals and transfers for its 1.7 million customers, citing “extreme” market conditions.