CDL second-half profit up 42% on disposal gains, higher revenue

SINGAPORE - City Developments Ltd on Thursday posted a net profit of $165.8 million for the half year ended December 2022, up 42 per cent from $116.8 million of restated income for the year-ago period.

For the previous comparative year, the group reclassified its assets held for sale, along with their directly-associated liabilities. This was after its proposed real estate investment trust listing of its two UK commercial properties fell through.

For the second half of financial year 2022, the group recognised a pre-tax gain of $256.3 million after completing the collective sale of Tanglin Shopping Centre, and $75.6 million after that of Golden Mile Complex.

Revenue grew 27 per cent to $1.8 billion from the previous year’s restated revenue of $1.4 billion. The topline growth was driven primarily by the hotel operations segment, which contributed to 43 per cent of the group’s total H2 revenue.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the half-year period rose 73.6 per cent, with improved room occupancies and average room rates, following the easing of border restrictions and a gradual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gross profit margin fell to 36 per cent from 39 per cent the previous year, mainly due to allowance for foreseeable losses of $61.8 million made on four development properties in the UK, and one development property in China.

For the whole of FY2022, net profit was $1.3 billion as opposed to restated profit of $84.7 million for the previous year, while revenue grew 25.4 per cent to $3.3 billion from $2.6 billion.

This represented the highest figure achieved since CDL’s inception in 1963, said the group, boosted by a “bountiful year of gains” including its sale of Millennium Hilton Seoul, and a gain on the deconsolidation of CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) following the distribution in specie of CDLHT units in H1.

Its board recommended a final dividend of eight cents per share and a special final ordinary dividend of the same amount for FY2022. Together with a special interim ordinary dividend of 12 cents paid in September 2022, this brought CDL’s total cash dividend for FY2022 to 28 cents.

“Riding on the return of corporate travel and unabated pent-up demand for leisure travel, our hospitality segment will continue to strengthen and is poised to be a star performer for the year ahead,” said Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman of CDL.

“A key focus for our hospitality portfolio will be to accelerate plans for asset optimisation, alignment to the group’s sustainability goals, and driving growth.”

CDL shares were trading down two cents, or 0.25 per cent, at $7.93 as at 9.25am, after its earnings announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES