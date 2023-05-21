CDL Q1 sales slow to $213.2 million due to absence of new launches

SINGAPORE - Developer City Developments Ltd (CDL) saw property sales slow in the first quarter ended March 31 due to the absence of new launches during the period.

The group and its joint venture associates sold 88 units with a total sales value of $213.2 million in Q1, compared with 188 units at $477.9 million in the same period last year, CDL said in an operational update on Friday (May 19).

However, despite the challenging global outlook, CDL said it is confident of weathering through the uncertainties and maintains a lookout for suitable investment opportunities.

Property cooling measures introduced in April also “serve as a continued reminder that the group should not be overly reliant on a specific country or asset class”.

Still, the company noted that it had to reschedule the preview for its 246-unit freehold project Newport Residences, originally planned for April 29, since the market would “need time to absorb the measures”.

“The group will monitor the market conditions closely and launch the project at the appropriate time,” it added.

Less than three weeks prior, CDL launched its 638-unit joint-venture (JV) condominium project Tembusu Grand, of which about 56 per cent has been sold at an average selling price of $2,465 per square foot. The company noted that around 90 per cent of buyers are Singaporeans; 8 per cent permanent residents and 2 per cent foreigners.

In the near term, CDL expects cooling measures to affect projects with a higher proportion of foreign demand, “typically high-end luxury properties in prime districts”.

“The group expects minimal impact on the mass and mid-tier segments where most buyers are locals and PRs, as evidenced by the three recent launches that took place after the cooling measures were announced,” CDL said.

In the second half of this year, CDL plans to launch the 408-unit The Myst along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Meanwhile, two of its fully sold projects obtained their Temporary Occupation Permits in January and April. They are the 820-unit JV executive condominium (EC) Piermont Grand and 188-unit Haus on Handy respectively.

CDL said the group will recognise the revenue and profit from Piermont Grant EC in their entirety in Q1, in line with prevailing accounting standards.

Among its other projects, Piccadilly Grand, CanningHill Piers, Irwell Hill Residences and Amber Park are above 90 per cent sold.