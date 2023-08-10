CDL H1 profit falls 94.1% to $66.5 million on absence of divestment gains

SINGAPORE - City Developments Limited (CDL) posted a 94.1 per cent drop in net profit to $66.5 million for its first half ended June 30, from $1.1 billion in the previous corresponding period.

This was mainly due to the absence of the significant divestment gains booked in the first half of 2022, as well as greater financing costs and impairment losses for its British investment properties in the latest period, said the property developer on Thursday.

Earnings per share stood at $0.066 for the first half, down from $1.227 the previous year.

Revenue for the first half of 2023 rose 83.6 per cent to $2.7 billion, from $1.5 billion a year earlier.

This was due to strong revenue contributions from its property development segment, as well as revenue improvements from its hotel operations segment and investment properties.

Finance costs widened to $220.6 million from $99.5 million previously, mainly as a result of higher interest expenses and a fair value loss on financial derivatives booked in the first half, as opposed to a gain registered in the previous year.

An interim dividend of four cents per share was declared for the half year, down from 12 cents the year before.

The dividend will be paid on Sept 5, after the record date of Aug 21.

Shares of CDL closed down 1.2 per cent, or nine cents, to $7.12 on Tuesday. THE BUSINESS TIMES