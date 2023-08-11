CDL chairman Kwek Leng Beng promises to do more as H1 profit falls 94 per cent

SINGAPORE - City Developments Limited (CDL) posted a 94.1 per cent drop in net profit to $66.5 million for its first half ended June 30, from $1.1 billion in the previous corresponding period.

This was mainly due to the absence of significant divestment gains booked in H1 2022, as well as greater financing costs and impairment losses on its UK investment properties in the latest period, the property developer said on Thursday.

The divestment gains absent include those from the sale of Millennium Hilton Seoul and its adjoining land site, as well as the gain from the de-consolidation of CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) from the group, after the distribution in specie of CDLHT units in H1 2022.

Revenue for the half-year rose 83.6 per cent to $2.7 billion, from $1.5 billion a year earlier. This was due to strong revenue contributions from the group’s property development segment, as well as revenue improvements from its hotel operations segment and investment properties.

CDL, which marks its 60th anniversary next month, has been through a rough patch in recent years with its ill-fated investment in Sincere Property Group in China. In FY2020, the group booked a $1.78 billion impairment on the investment and posted a net loss of $1.9 billion for the year. The group then posted an $85 million (restated) net profit in FY2021, followed by a record profit of $1.3 billion in FY2022.

Kwek Leng Beng, the 82-year-old executive chairman of CDL, said at Thursday’s results briefing: “I would like to say that firstly interest rates are not going to go up anymore, in my view, because inflation (has peaked) around the world.

“Secondly, we have for many years gone from one place to another, we try to find a niche. And this niche is something that you know, you get it, feel it, you cannot explain in so many words. And I would like to grab opportunities, whether it is in the UK, Asia, America and so on.”

The property and hotel market veteran then said: “We make mistakes sometimes, once in a blue moon. But that is good; we are not perfect.”

Making a reference to revenue per available room, he added: “But having said that, I want you to bear in mind that I don’t want to be going too much into, ‘what is RevPAR?’, ‘what is this?’ I’m a big-picture man; I want to (go for the) kill when there’s opportunity to kill, I want to save (my bullets) when there’s opportunity to save.

“I will bet you that our many journeys over the years have given us so much experience that I can’t tell you what I could do. But I will do (it).”

New Singapore launches

CDL, often seen as a proxy for the Singapore residential market, has been reviewing the launch of Newport Residences in the Anson Road area. This is the 246-unit ultra-luxe freehold residential component of the 45-storey mixed-use development Newport Plaza that will come up on the former Fuji Xerox Towers site.

Sentiment in Singapore’s high-end residential market has been dampened after the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) on foreign buyers was doubled to 60 per cent in late April. The regulatory deadline for CDL to finish selling Newport Residences will fall in 2031.

Meanwhile, near the Singapore River, CDL hopes to obtain written permission before year-end to develop a mixed-use project on the site where Central Mall and Central Square stand. The group is aiming to launch the project’s residential component of about 366 apartments in the second half of 2024. The regulatory sales deadline will be in 2027.

The group is also preparing to launch a 512-unit executive condominium (EC) project in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 in H1 2024.