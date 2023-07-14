Cathay Pacific sees first-half profit soaring up to $759m as travel demand rebounds

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday it expects to record a profit of up to HK$4.5 billion (S$759 million) in the first half of the year as travel demand skyrockets on border reopenings.

The airline took in record losses for the last three years as it parked much of its fleet during the pandemic amid Covid-19-related flight cancellations and drastic headcount cuts.

That is turning around as passengers flock in huge numbers to travel overseas, with Cathay Pacific carrying a total of about 7.82 million passengers in the first half, compared with a paltry figure of 335,462 in 2022.

“Our long-haul routes popular for student traffic, such as North America, the UK and Australasia, all saw good demand,” Hong Kong’s flagship carrier.

As a result, its passenger load factor was 87.2 per cent for the first half, compared with 59.2 per cent in 2022.

Airlines around the world are benefiting from a rebound in travel, which has far exceeded their expectations, prompting carriers to scale up their fleet, improve flight frequencies, and add new destinations.

“Turning to July and August, on the travel side the outlook is encouraging,” Cathay Pacific said.

While cargo demand was expected to remain flat during the summer period, the carrier was preparing for demand to pick up in latter part of the third quarter, it added.

Cathay Pacific expects first-half consolidated profit attributable to shareholders between HK$4 billion and HK$4.5 billion, including a one-off gain from the near 1.9 per cent stake sale in Air China.

It lost HK$5 billion a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2023, Cathay Pacific is expected to log profit of HK$3.92 billion, according to a Refinitiv estimate, a huge swing from HK$7.16 billion loss in 2022. REUTERS