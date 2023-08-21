Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to cease operations after Aug 27

SINGAPORE - Entertainment company mm2 Asia, which operates the Cathay brand of cinemas in Singapore, will be shutting yet another cinema complex – its third closure in just over a year.

Its cineplex in the Parkway Parade shopping centre in Marine Parade will operate until Aug 27, the company said on social media on Monday.

The cineplex began operations in 2017, and is located on the seventh floor of the mall. Its seven halls can accommodate over 800 moviegoers in total.

The other five Cathay Cineplexes will remain open, according to posts on the Cathay Cineplexes Facebook and Instagram accounts.

This latest closure comes barely a year after the mainboard-listed company ceased operations at two major locations – The Cathay on Handy Road and Orchard Cineleisure.

The company had announced the closure of its outlet at The Cathay on June 19, 2022, and at Orchard Cineleisure on June 13 this year. Both closed shortly after the announcements.

The five remaining outlets are at Causeway Point in Woodlands, AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio, Downtown East in Pasir Ris, West Mall in Bukit Batok, and Jem in Jurong East.

The cinema chain will open two new locations, one at Century Square later this year, and another at *Scape, which is next to Orchard Cineleisure, in 2024.

The announcement of the latest cinema closure comes after mm2 Asia reported a loss before income taxes of $22.7m in the financial year which ended March 31.

“We remain committed to serving our patrons at our existing and new Cathay Cineplexes outlets opening soon as part of our rightsizing plans,” said Mr Chang Long Jong, mm2 Asia’s group chief executive officer, in a media statement on the closure.

Mr Melvin Ang, mm2 Asia’s executive chairman, had said in a media release in May on the company’s full-year results that it will focus on its content and live entertainment businesses moving ahead, as these have already shown almost full recovery globally after Covid-19.

Retail experts said changing consumer habits have impacted ticket sales, as more streaming options become readily available.

Ms Karen Chia, assistant director (academic) at Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Business Management, said: “The cinema landscape in Singapore is facing a triple threat: the meteoric rise of streaming giants like Disney+ and Netflix, high operating costs, and dwindling ticket sales post-Covid-19 restrictions. It’s a ‘reel’ tough time, causing major cinema operators to throw in the towel.”

She added: “With Singapore riding the 5G wave at full throttle, that turbocharged connection is making it easier than ever for movie buffs to catch their favourite flicks (online).”