Career Talk Podcast: Too many jobs, too few workers

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the new Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.
The Ministry of Manpower recently released its latest job vacancies report on March 30, 2023.
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi and his guests talk about which jobs employers yearn to fill, why they do, and what these numbers mean for Singapore’s workforce.
He speaks with associate Professor Randolph Tan from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), who has a background in econometrics and labour economics, and Mr Samir Bedi, who leads Asean workforce advisory at Ernst and Young Singapore, and has extensive experience in human resources consulting, ranging from manpower planning to job redesign and the future of work.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:23 What are the highlights of the report?
3:24 Why are there still so many newly-created positions in tech, despite high-profile layoffs in the sector?
4:56 What does the ratio of new positions to replacement positions measure?
6:58 How can we reduce skills mismatch in Singapore?
10:56 How can Singapore build a life-long learning culture?
13:19 What is the impact of leaving vacancies for a long time on businesses and the workforce?
19:29 How can Singapore attract more local talent to fill increasing vacancies in the skilled trades?
22:59 Is upskilling in Singapore too confusing for workers?
Read more:
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wVpX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#moneycareer