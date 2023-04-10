Career Talk Podcast: Too many jobs, too few workers

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi and his guests talk about which jobs employers yearn to fill, why they do, and what these numbers mean for Singapore’s workforce.

He speaks with associate Professor Randolph Tan from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), who has a background in econometrics and labour economics, and Mr Samir Bedi, who leads Asean workforce advisory at Ernst and Young Singapore, and has extensive experience in human resources consulting, ranging from manpower planning to job redesign and the future of work.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:23 What are the highlights of the report?

3:24 Why are there still so many newly-created positions in tech, despite high-profile layoffs in the sector?

4:56 What does the ratio of new positions to replacement positions measure?

6:58 How can we reduce skills mismatch in Singapore?

10:56 How can Singapore build a life-long learning culture?

13:19 What is the impact of leaving vacancies for a long time on businesses and the workforce?

19:29 How can Singapore attract more local talent to fill increasing vacancies in the skilled trades?

22:59 Is upskilling in Singapore too confusing for workers?

Read more:

https://str.sg/i45D

https://str.sg/i45z

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wVpX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#moneycareer