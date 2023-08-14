Career Talk Podcast: Making the maritime industry a port of call for local talent

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on Singapore’s maritime story, and the role of local talent in its ongoing transformation.

His guests are:

Ms Tan Beng Tee, executive director of the Singapore Maritime Foundation

Mr Kent Heng, product owner at Swire Shipping

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:27 How did your journey in the industry first begin?

9:12 What are the in-demand roles that drive the sector’s transformation?

16:06 Why work in maritime is for the long haul?

18:07 Debunking common misconceptions of working in the maritime sector

24:04 Tips for listeners considering a job in the maritime sector

Read more: https://str.sg/i5iU

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/ioWR

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!