Career Talk Podcast: Making the maritime industry a port of call for local talent

(From left) Kent Heng, product owner at Swire Shipping, Tan Beng Tee, executive director of the Singapore Maritime Foundation, ST podcast producer Teo Tong Kai, and host Tay Hong Yi in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
Tay Hong Yi
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the new Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.

The maritime sector has been central to Singapore’s development as an island nation for centuries, forging on despite climate change, geopolitical tensions and other stresses.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on Singapore’s maritime story, and the role of local talent in its ongoing transformation.

His guests are:
Ms Tan Beng Tee, executive director of the Singapore Maritime Foundation
Mr Kent Heng, product owner at Swire Shipping

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:27 How did your journey in the industry first begin?

9:12 What are the in-demand roles that drive the sector’s transformation?

16:06 Why work in maritime is for the long haul?

18:07 Debunking common misconceptions of working in the maritime sector

24:04 Tips for listeners considering a job in the maritime sector

Read more: https://str.sg/i5iU

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

---

