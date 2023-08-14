Career Talk Podcast: Making the maritime industry a port of call for local talent

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the new Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.
The maritime sector has been central to Singapore’s development as an island nation for centuries, forging on despite climate change, geopolitical tensions and other stresses.
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on Singapore’s maritime story, and the role of local talent in its ongoing transformation.
His guests are:
Ms Tan Beng Tee, executive director of the Singapore Maritime Foundation
Mr Kent Heng, product owner at Swire Shipping
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:27 How did your journey in the industry first begin?
9:12 What are the in-demand roles that drive the sector’s transformation?
16:06 Why work in maritime is for the long haul?
18:07 Debunking common misconceptions of working in the maritime sector
24:04 Tips for listeners considering a job in the maritime sector
Read more: https://str.sg/i5iU
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/ioWR
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz
Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!