Career Talk Podcast: Good jobs by design, for design

(From left) ST journalist Tay Hong Yi, Ms Annusia Balan, and Mr Eugene Chin, in the podcast studio. PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
2 hours ago

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the new Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.

Singapore’s design sector, which is behind iconic designs such as the TraceTogether otter, is set to grow at 2.5 per cent a year through to 2030, according to a two-year study released in March by the DesignSingapore Council (Dsg), the Republic’s national agency for design.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on the state of Singapore’s design sector and the prospects it offers. Find out too, what is design research.

His guests are:

Mr Eugene Chin, acting director for talent development at Dsg.

Ms Annusia Balan, a design researcher currently studying for a Master of Arts in Service Design on a Dsg scholarship at the Royal College of Art in London.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:41 What is design research? Annusia Balan’s and Eugene Chin’s favourite pieces of Singapore design

6:30 Why study was conducted; key insights

8:50 Contributing to wider economy: Most promising sectors for design practitioners to join?

12:35 How will the study results shape Dsg’s initiatives?

14:49 Is there a need to shift more design freelancers into full-time roles? Common misconceptions; skills and roles likely to see increasing demand

22:14 Guest experts’ advice for aspiring designers

Read more:

https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/s-pore-should-be-global-design-h…

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Paxton Pang

---

---

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

