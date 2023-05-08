Career Talk Podcast: Good jobs by design, for design

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the new Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.

Singapore’s design sector, which is behind iconic designs such as the TraceTogether otter, is set to grow at 2.5 per cent a year through to 2030, according to a two-year study released in March by the DesignSingapore Council (Dsg), the Republic’s national agency for design.