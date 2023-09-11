Career Talk Podcast: ‘Boomerang’ employees: Returning successfully to a past employer

Amid this, starting a second stint with a previous employer seems an increasingly plausible prospect.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with Mr Faiz Modak, associate director for tech and transformation at recruitment firm Robert Walters Singapore, to find out what these employees need to note.

1:13 What are ‘boomerang’ employees and why do they return to a previous employer? Common challenges

5:14 Why employers are increasingly keen to hire boomerang employees?

8:13 Sectors where boomerang employees are more commonly observed

9:45 Is this trend a result of bottom-up interest from employees, or employer efforts to court them?

17:15 Could a past employee’s return cause disharmony and jealousy?

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

