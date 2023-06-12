Career Talk Podcast: Aspiring CEOs should tune in here

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the new Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.
It may seem like a lofty goal for most workers, but Singapore needs to widen the pool of Singaporeans who can lead local, regional and global corporates based here, to maintain the Republic’s competitive edge while ensuring good jobs are accessible.
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with two members of the Alliance for Action on Business Leadership Development, which released a report on June 9 on the challenges, opportunities and recommendations to groom locals as top business leaders with international experience.
His guests are:
Mr Frank Phuan, chief executive and co-founder of solar energy provider Sunseap.
Mr Jack Lim, director of the SMU Academy, the professional training arm of Singapore Management University.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:51 How to prepare for work as a chief executive and what are the traits or skills a successor needs?
6:04 What were the key takeaways of the study?
9:32 How can educational institutions help groom more, better business leaders faster?
14:00 How can Singapore develop motivated learners of business leadership skills?
18:05 Is international experience needed for leadership roles, and are enough Singaporeans making the leap abroad?
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/ioWR
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz
Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!