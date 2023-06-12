Career Talk Podcast: Aspiring CEOs should tune in here

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with two members of the Alliance for Action on Business Leadership Development, which released a report on June 9 on the challenges, opportunities and recommendations to groom locals as top business leaders with international experience.

His guests are:

Mr Frank Phuan, chief executive and co-founder of solar energy provider Sunseap.

Mr Jack Lim, director of the SMU Academy, the professional training arm of Singapore Management University.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:51 How to prepare for work as a chief executive and what are the traits or skills a successor needs?

6:04 What were the key takeaways of the study?

9:32 How can educational institutions help groom more, better business leaders faster?

14:00 How can Singapore develop motivated learners of business leadership skills?

18:05 Is international experience needed for leadership roles, and are enough Singaporeans making the leap abroad?

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

---

---

