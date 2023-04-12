Cards are king when it comes to making payment in Singapore: Report

In the Asia-Pacific region, digital wallet usage is expected to account for the most e-commerce (73 per cent) and POS (59 per cent) transaction value by 2026. In 2022, it was 69 per cent and 47 per cent respectively.

The report found the adoption of digital wallets by Singapore consumers lagging behind that in other South-east Asian markets, particularly for POS transactions, where e-wallets came in at 18 per cent in 2022.

Ms Yvonne Szeto, vice-president for commercial Asia-Pacific at Worldpay (FIS), reckoned this is “just a function of consumer habit”, given that credit cards are an established payment method in Singapore. Habits could change over time, especially with many retailers in Singapore now offering digital payment methods of various sorts at the point of sale.

Vantage Markets’ global payment manager, Mr Edward Ong, noted that shopping behaviour is ingrained, adding: “Everyone uses credit cards. (They know) which card to use when shopping for groceries and which one gives you the best cashback... so it’s very hard to change this behaviour.”

Singapore is a “very mature market” where the availability of credit cards and cards of all types is well established, observed Mr Nagesh Devata, senior vice-president for the Asia-Pacific at Payoneer. It also has more alternative payment providers meeting different consumer segments, including wallets provided specially for cross-border use or gaming.

He added: “Consumers are spoilt for choice... You start to think about how to compartmentalise your spending as a consumer. Do I use my card for certain types of transactions? You know, maybe I only use it for travel, but maybe for my daily use, I’m going to use my e-wallet.”

It would also be helpful for merchants to understand their customer demographics and payment preferences, suggested Ms Szeto. A recent survey by Visa showed that more than 40 per cent of Singaporeans chose not to make a purchase when they encountered a shop that lacked digital payment options.

Ms Szeto added: “For example, the younger generation, such as millennials and Gen Z, prefer that one-click checkout experience using the mobile phone, and perhaps the older generation do prefer (using) credit cards, debit cards and even cash. It’s just about offering various options to your customers and speaking to the payment service provider to understand the market you operate in.”