CapitaLand Investment H2 profit falls 33.8% to $428 million

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand Investment (CLI) on Thursday posted a 33.8 per cent drop in net profit to $428 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2022, compared with $647 million the year before.

The real estate investment manager reported lower gains from the revaluation of investment properties and asset recycling, it said in its financial results release.

The results translate to earnings per share of $0.083, against $0.153 the year before.

Revenue was up 22.3 per cent to $1.5 billion, from $1.2 billion a year earlier, on strong operating performance from CLI’s lodging properties as international travel recovers.

There were also contributions from a newly acquired data centre in China, student accommodation and rental housing properties in the US and Japan, as well as higher fee revenue from the group’s lodging management business.

The gains were partially offset by the absence of contributions from properties divested in Japan in 2021 and Singapore in the first half of 2022.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2022, CLI’s board has proposed a core dividend of $0.12 per share and a special dividend-in-specie of 0.057 CapitaLand Ascott Trust units per share – valued at $0.059 apiece. This brings the total dividend for the year to $0.179, with a total payout of about $918 million.

For FY2022, net profit was down 36.2 per cent to $861 million, compared with $1.3 billion in the previous year, translating to an EPS of $0.168 from $0.383. Revenue was up 25.4 per cent to $2.9 billion from $2.3 billion, buoyed by higher contributions from the group’s fee income-related businesses and real estate investment business.

Separately, the group said that it has committed $1.1 billion in equity for a new programme to invest in “special situation opportunities” in China.

It had obtained $892 million from global institutional investors for the programme. These investors hold an 80 per cent stake in the programme, while CLI holds the remaining 20 per cent.

The new CapitaLand China Opportunistic Partners Programme comprises a $291 million single-asset fund and an $824 million programmatic joint venture (JV), CLI said.

The single-asset fund has acquired an integrated development with office and retail components in China for 2.81 billion yuan (S$553 million). The property, Beijing Suning Life Plaza, is located in Beijing’s central business district.

Meanwhile, the programmatic JV has acquired a logistics development in Foshan, Guangdong, for 799 million yuan. The property is pre-leased to a domestic textile e-trading platform for 15 years.