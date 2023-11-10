CapitaLand inks 6-year deal to manage Kallang Wave Mall, Singapore Sports Hub retail spaces

SINGAPORE – CapitaLand Investment will manage the Kallang Wave Mall and the retail spaces in the Singapore Sports Hub for six years from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2030.

Current operator Stellar Alpha has managed the spaces since the Singapore Sports Hub opened in 2014, said Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) on Friday.

Meanwhile, CapitaLand said it will introduce its shopping rewards programmes CapitaStar and eCapitaVoucher in Kallang Wave Mall.

As the new retail operator, it will collaborate with KASM to review plans to enhance the shopping experience there, such as by reconfiguring spaces and refreshing retail offerings.

Mr Chris Chong, CapitaLand Investment’s chief executive officer of retail and workspace for Singapore and Malaysia, said: “We are pleased to partner KASM to support their envisioned transformation of the (Singapore Sports) Hub and the wider Kallang precinct as the preferred lifestyle and entertainment hub for locals and tourists alike.”

KASM said: “The appointment of CapitaLand as the new retail operator for the Singapore Sports Hub complements this strategy and adds a new dimension to the bespoke experiences patrons can anticipate.”

Singapore Sports Hub, located on a 35ha site in Kallang, includes various sports facilities and stadiums, as well as 41,000 sq m of commercial space in Kallang Wave Mall. THE BUSINESS TIMES