CapitaLand hires Citigroup’s top Asia property banker to source China deals

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand Investment has appointed Citigroup’s top Asia real estate investment banker Kara Wang as chief investment officer for China starting May, signalling the Singapore firm’s appetite for deal-making.

The property firm, backed by Singapore investment company Temasek, also hired Mr Hideto Yamada from Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund as managing director for Japan starting April, according to a statement.

In her new role, Ms Wang will lead direct investments for the group’s China onshore and offshore fund products, as well as drive acquisitions in the country.

Ms Wang was Citigroup’s co-head of Asia real estate and lodging investment banking from 2020. Before that, she spent nine years at HSBC Holdings.

During her stint at Citigroup, the US bank advised on the initial public offering of property management service firm Onewo.

The bank also worked on ESR Group’s acquisition of Warburg Pincus-backed ARA Asset Management and Chinese courier SF Holding’s purchase of a controlling stake in Kerry Logistics Network, according to public filings and data compiled by Bloomberg.

Mr Yamada was the head of global real estate and co-head of private investment markets at the Japan pension fund. In his new role, he is expected to grow CapitaLand Investment’s funds under management and to identify mergers and acquisitions opportunities in Japan. BLOOMBERG