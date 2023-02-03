CapitaLand China Trust posts 24.4% drop in second-half H2 DPU on higher rental reliefs for tenants

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) on Friday posted a 24.4 per cent year-on-year drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 3.4 cents for its second half ended Dec 31, 2022, from 4.5 cents a year ago.

The lower DPU came despite the real estate investment trust (Reit) releasing in $3.6 million from the amount available for distribution to unitholders previously retained in the first half of 2022.

Distributable income fell 20.3 per cent year on year to $56.9 million from $71.4 million, impacted by lower retail performance, higher interest expenses as well as the absence of one-off proceeds, said the Reit’s manager.

The decline in H2 performance can also be attributed to higher rental relief provided for tenants whose operations were affected by long periods of Covid-19 lockdowns during the year, particularly in H2, the manager noted.

Its chief executive Tan Tze Wooi expects the Reit’s retail portfolio to shift to a positive trajectory in 2023, following China’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

CLCT’s portfolio is “well-placed to capitalise on growth opportunities across multiple sectors”, said the managers’ chairman Soh Kim Soon.

Gross revenue was down 8.6 per cent to $183.9 million for the half-year period, from $201.1 million a year ago, mainly due to a decline from the retail portfolio as most of the Reit’s China malls were mandated to close for various days in H2 of 2022.

Net property income (NPI) fell 11.8 per cent on year to $114.7 million for the half year, from $130.1 million.

The latest set of H2 results brought CLCT’s FY2022 DPU to 7.5 cents, down 14 per cent from 8.73 cents in FY2021, as the topline increase was dragged by finance costs and taxes.

Gross revenue for the full year rose 1.4 per cent to $383.2 million from $378 million, as the provision for rental relief in H2 was more than offset by higher contributions from new acquisitions. FY2022 NPI increased 1.5 per cent to $254.2 million.

The business parks and logistics parks segments showed positive year-on-year performance for the year ended Dec 31, compared with FY2021.

In contrast, the retail malls segment saw a decline in gross revenue, falling by 6.5 per cent to $260.3 million in FY2022. Net property income for the segment also fell 8.7 per cent to $164.1 million.

CLCT’s retail assets, business parks and logistics parks registered positive rental reversions for FY2022 and achieved steady occupancy of 95.4 per cent, 91.4 per cent and 96.4 per cent respectively as at end-2022, with improved tenant quality.

