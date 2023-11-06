CapitaLand Ascott Trust to divest two Sydney hotels for $95.6 million

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) is to divest two hotels in Sydney, Australia for A$109 million (S$95.6 million) to an unrelated third party to help finance higher-yielding acquisitions.

The properties – Courtyard by Marriott Sydney-North Ryde and Novotel Sydney Paramatta – are located outside Sydney’s city centre. They will be sold at 5 per cent above book value with an exit yield of 4.4 per cent on an expected net gain of A$14.2 million.

Clas managers said on Monday they expect to obtain around A$98 million in net proceeds from the transaction. Part of the proceeds will be used to partially finance the stapled group’s acquisition of three prime lodging assets in London, Dublin and Jakarta.

This will be at a higher yield of 6.2 per cent, said Serena Teo, chief executive of Clas’ managers.

She said the stapled group remains focused on assets that offer better yields and would further uplift its portfolio value.

“As additional capital will be required to upgrade these two mature properties, the divestment will enable us to redeploy the proceeds into more optimal uses such as but not limited to paying down debt and funding our other asset enhancement initiatives,” Ms Teo added.

She noted that the exit yield is also at an attractive level that compares favourably against the current cost of borrowing in Australia. Clas recently sold four mature serviced residences in regional France at an exit yield of about 4 per cent.

Clas units were trading 0.5 cent ,or 0.5 per cent, higher at 93 cents as at 9.08am on Monday, after the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES