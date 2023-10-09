CapitaLand Ascott Trust proposes renewal of three French master leases

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) on Monday said it will seek approval from stapled securityholders for several interested person transactions at its upcoming Oct 24 extraordinary general meeting.

These include the $530.8 million acquisition of three lodging assets in London, Dublin and Jakarta, announced in August, as well as the renewal of three master leases for serviced residence properties in France, expiring on Dec 31, 2023.

The managers said in a bourse filing that master lease agreements were entered into with Citadines SA, which is indirectly owned by The Ascott, for La Clef Louvre Paris, Citadines Presqu’ile Lyon and Citadines Place d’Italie Paris.

Each of the renewed master leases, to be inked with Citadines SA, will span 12 years from Jan 1, 2024.

The new rent for financial year 2024 will be 5.6 million euros (S$8.1 million), 33.3 per cent higher than the existing FY2022 rent of 4.2 million euros.

The renewals will have the same terms and conditions except for higher rent, lease duration and the co-sharing of renovation expenses between Clas and the lessee.

The managers said in a bourse filing that purchase agreements were entered into with sponsor Ascott for The Cavendish London hotel in the UK, the Temple Bar Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, and the Ascott Kuningan Jakarta serviced residence in Indonesia.

The stapled group will acquire the holding company that owns the largest asset – the 230-unit Cavendish London – at a purchase consideration of £116.3 million (S$194.1 million). The property is situated in Mayfair, a high-end shopping district in central London.

The consideration takes into account the holding company’s consolidated net asset value (NAV) of £62.2 million, an agreed property value of £215 million, and £54.1 million in shareholder loans extended by Ascott as at May 31.

Clas will acquire the 136-unit Temple Bar Hotel for a purchase consideration of 70 million euros – equal to the agreed property value. The amount takes into account the hotel’s independent valuations.

The holding company that owns serviced residence Ascott Kuningan Jakarta will be acquired for US$40 million – based on a consolidated NAV of US$1.6 million, an agreed property value of 620 billion rupiah (S$54.1 million), and $50.7 million in shareholder loans from the Ascott as at May 31.

The managers expect the total acquisition outlay to be around $378.6 million, comprising the purchase consideration of $357.8 million, a $5.3 million acquisition fee payable to the managers, and $15.5 million in estimated professional and other fees and expenses.

Upon completion, the property holding companies that own the three properties will enter into separate management agreements with certain Ascott wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Clas’ stapled securities were trading at 89 cents, down 0.5 cent or 0.6 per cent, at 10.02am on Monday, after the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES