Capital One in advanced talks to buy Discover Financial, sources say

NEW YORK - Capital One, a United States consumer lender backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, is in advanced talks to buy credit card issuer Discover Financial Services, with an announcement possible as early as Feb 20, people familiar with the matter said.

While the exact size of the tie-up, which would combine two of the largest US credit card companies, was not immediately clear, it has the potential to be the biggest US bank deal since Bank of America’s US$50 billion (S$67 billion) takeover of Merrill Lynch in 2009.

Capital One is valued at US$52.2 billion, London Stock Exchange Group data shows, and is the fourth-largest player in the US credit card market by volume as at 2022, according to Nilson.

Discover has a market capitalisation of US$27.6 billion and is the sixth-largest US credit card player.

The banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal is likely to experience intense scrutiny as Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration continues to focus on boosting competition in all areas of the economy, including a 2021 executive order aimed at bank deals.

“I predict that this deal, if it materialises, will provoke a significant pushback and receive heightened regulatory scrutiny,” said University of Michigan professor of business law Jeremy Kress, who previously worked on bank merger oversight at the United States Federal Reserve.

“It will be the first big test of bank merger regulation since the Biden administration’s executive order on promoting competition in 2021.”

Democratic progressives have long fought bank consolidation, arguing it increases systemic risk and hurts consumers by reducing lending, and have stepped up pressure on regulators to take a tougher stance on deals.

The pressure intensified following deals aimed at rescuing failed lenders in 2023, including JPMorgan’s purchase of First Republic Bank.

The Biden administration’s executive order required bank regulators and the US Justice Department (DOJ) to review their bank merger policies.

The DOJ subsequently said it would consider a broader range of factors when assessing bank mergers for antitrust issues, while the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in January proposed scrapping its fast-track review process.

By assets, Discover was the 27th-largest US bank, with nearly US$150 billion in assets, while Capital One was the ninth-largest with US$476 billion in assets, Fed data shows.

The combined entity would be the sixth-largest US bank.

While the pair overlap in some areas of the credit card business, Discover is one of the four major US credit card processors, along with Visa, Mastercard and American Express

The deal also would come at time of increased regulatory focus on credit card fees, which are the subject of strict new rules proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

That agency last week flagged competition concerns in the US credit card market.

In a report, it noted that during the first half of 2023, small banks and credit unions tended to offer cheaper interest rates than the largest 25 credit card companies across all credit score tiers.

Discover reported a 6 per cent fall in fourth-quarter profit while Capital One’s profit fell 43 per cent, as banks increased provisions for losses from bad loans as rising interest rates raised the risk of consumer defaults on credit card debt and mortgages. REUTERS