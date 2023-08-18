Can Wilmar sustain profit pressures and rising debt-related risks?

SINGAPORE – Trouble could be brewing for agri-commodities processor Wilmar International as financing costs rise and profits come under pressure from greater competition, analysts said.

Wilmar’s net debt – US$26.6 billion (S$36.1 billion) as at June 30 – is among the highest on the Singapore Exchange and exceeds the firm’s market value of $23 billion, noted Aletheia Capital analyst Nirgunan Tiruchelvam this week.

Aletheia Capital, an investment company, has a sell recommendation on Wilmar, and its profit forecasts for the 2023 financial year are 40 per cent below consensus estimates. There are 13 buy calls and two holds on Wilmar, noted Bloomberg.

While it is not unusual for commodity traders to have higher debt levels than companies in other industries owing to the need to manage inventory levels and price volatility, Mr Tiruchelvam warned that Wilmar’s high debt means interest rate expenses could spike and put further strain on earnings.

The analyst estimated that Wilmar’s net interest costs could hit a high of US$760 million this financial year, up from US$253 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, Wilmar’s return on invested capital has lagged behind its average cost of capital in recent years, Mr Tiruchelvam said, a trend he expects to continue over the next three years.

He noted that Wilmar incurred capital expenditure in 2022 of around US$2.5 billion, which encompassed the construction of new palm oil refineries. Palm oil prices were already falling, and are now down by more than 50 per cent since last year, owing to mounting inventories in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Global soybean production is also expected to hit record levels at a time when demand has waned in India, one of the world’s largest importers. Soybean futures are down by 17 per cent from their 2018 peak.

Futures prices reflect market expectations about the forward prices of underlying assets.

Wilmar is among the world’s largest palm oil processors and is China’s biggest soybean processor, which also means it carries larger inventories that could be at risk of devaluation if demand falls, Mr Tiruchelvam said.

A Wilmar spokesman told The Straits Times that the bulk of the company’s debt comprises short-term trade financing facilities used to obtain raw materials, and these loans can be obtained in currencies with lower interest rates, such as the yuan.

He added that besides debt financing, Wilmar also deploys internally generated funds for capital expenditure.

Last Friday, Wilmar reported earnings of US$550.9 million for the first half ended June 30, down 52.7 per cent from the same period last year, while revenue fell 10 per cent to US$32.5 billion.

The company said net loans and borrowings decreased, leading to an improvement in its net gearing ratio to 0.89 times in the first half, from 0.94 times in 2022.

The ratio assesses how much a company relies on debt to finance its operations and investments compared to its own funds.