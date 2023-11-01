Can Asian live-streaming app 17Live add vibrancy to the SGX?

SINGAPORE – The upcoming business combination of a Singapore-listed special purpose acquisition company (Spac) with its target live-streaming app company could drum up some excitement on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) when the transaction takes place by the end of 2023.

Should shareholders approve of the move, Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation (VTAC) will acquire live-streaming app 17Live Holding for $925 million, leading to the SGX’s first consumer-driven live-streaming platform, 17Live Group.