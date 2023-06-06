Can a local wood furniture brand really go green?

Her children played a pivotal role in the evolution of Ms Jamie Lim’s approach as the second-generation owner of local furniture maker Scanteak.

Two incidents, in particular, left an impression, leading to lasting change. One had to do with safety; the other, sustainability.

Several years ago, the “affordable and cute” wooden trains she had bought for her three young children to play with led to an outbreak of rashes.

“My kids don’t have sensitive skin,” she says. “So I looked at the toys, smelled the wood, and thought: it must be really cheap quality and there must be something added that’s causing the rashes.”

Ms Lim suspected formaldehyde, a chemical present in glue and paint. It is harmful to health and is a common indoor air pollutant.

“That was when I realised our products shouldn't put families through a similar experience, just because of cost.”

Formaldehyde-based adhesives, with their strong bonding properties, are often used in the production of wood composites such as plywood and particle board. While cheap and versatile, wood composites have inferior characteristics compared with solid wood.

At the time, Ms Lim and her brother Julian – who is executive director of Scanteak’s Taiwan outfit, Scan-D Corporation – were evaluating whether to adhere to stringent overseas formaldehyde standards for Scanteak’s 500-odd products. Singapore currently does not regulate formaldehyde emissions.

Would customers appreciate the change? Or would they be turned off by the resulting price hike? New and safer manufacturing processes would raise costs by 10 to 15 per cent.

Concerns over safety prompted Ms Lim to see it as a matter of principle. “Kids drop and pick food off our tables. Pet dogs lick the legs. We feel morally responsible to our customers,” she says.

“So we complied with our own ethics, did our calculations and compromised on our margins.”

A second incident that led the siblings, now in their 40s, to add sustainability to safety occurred at a beach outing in 2019.

The adults had walked some way before they realised the kids were lagging behind. The little ones were eventually found frowning over the litter along the shoreline.

“It felt good to know that if they were to carry on the business, they would care about the state of the Earth,” Ms Lim says.

“That was when we knew sustainability was important to our legacy. When you become a parent, you begin to care about the future beyond your retirement.

“I told myself: we have to create a better world for the kids.”

But can sustainability be compatible with a business based on the felling of trees and possibly decimating the forest?