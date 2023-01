SINGAPORE - Married couples upgrading from HDB flats to private homes should not have to pay additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD), which is the case for those who are upgrading to new executive condominiums (ECs).

The Government should also consider opening up more sites in the Outside Central Region (OCR) for Government Land Sales in the second half of 2023 as the region is popular with first-time home buyers and HDB upgraders.