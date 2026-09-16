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ByteDance completes $369 million fund raising for AI drug unit after its spin-off, sources say

ByteDance’s Anew Labs unit has achieved a valuation of US$1.5 billion after its inaugural external fund raising, said a source.

HONG KONG - Chinese social media and internet company ByteDance has completed a US$290 million (S$369 million) fund raising for its artificial intelligence (AI) drugmaking unit after spinning it off from the group, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Sept 16.

Shanghai-headquartered Anew Labs, which uses AI for drug discovery, has achieved a valuation of US$1.5 billion after its inaugural external fund raising, said one of the sources.

The fund raising was led by HSG, formerly known as Sequoia China, IDG Capital and Hillhouse Investment, the sources said, adding that 5Y Capital was a co-lead investor.

Other investors included Gaorong Ventures, Primavera Venture Partners, Boyu Capital as well as strategic investor SBP Group and state-backed Shanghai Future Industries Fund, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

ByteDance and the investors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ByteDance spun off the AI drugmaker to better support its long-term development, as AI drug discovery follows a different industry logic and management approach than the group’s core operations, said one of the sources.

ByteDance will maintain a 56 per cent stake after the fund raising, said the second source. REUTERS