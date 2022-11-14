Businesses welcome wage guidelines but say pay hikes should be backed by productivity boost

SINGAPORE - The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme) has welcomed the National Wages Council’s (NWC) new wage guidelines, as the broad framework gives businesses the room to tailor implementation of the wage increases on a case by case basis.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) employ about 70 per cent of the workforce, according to a UOB report.

Mr Ang Yuit, vice-president of Asme, said “as an association, we want to encourage the business owner to adopt the guidelines of flexible wages and implement what works for their business”.

The NWC has recommended a “fair and sustainable” rise in wages for the period from Dec 1, 2022, to Nov 30 in 2023.

To achieve this, companies are encouraged to beef up the flexible wage component of employees’ pay.

Lower-wage workers also get higher wage increments of 5.5 to 7.5 per cent, or at least $80 to $100, up from the range of $70 to $80 in the previous year’s guidelines.

Dr David Leong, managing director of HR consulting firm Peopleworldwide Consulting, said employers should consider wage adjustments to retain workers and hire more.

He added that working on the monthly variable component is the most sensible way for companies to increase wages since it can be adjusted when times are difficult.

This ensures they do not lose their talents and when the business environment picks up, “their core team is intact, and the rank and file are ready to run”, Dr Leong said.

Ms Tricia Liverpool, general manager of executive recruitment firm Cornerstone Global Partners, said employers should look at more regular salary reviews for high-performing staff and give bigger bonuses as a reward for productivity.

She said non-financial benefits are also important and “could include perks like hybrid working as an option for those who need it, more days off, improved healthcare plans and an investment on learning and development”.

For lower-wage workers, like security guards, cleaners and landscape workers, the wage increase is also welcome.

Mr Toby Koh, group managing director of security services company Ademco Security Group, said the security guard industry is facing a severe shortage of manpower and if salaries do not go up, it will not be able to attract better and younger talent into the trade.

“We are paying above-market rates. Let’s not talk about the very new hires with no experience. With experienced staff, they are definitely getting above the market norms”, he said.