Businesses using GST hike as cover for price increases will be investigated: Iras

SINGAPORE – Some businesses here have been increasing prices or service fees to account for the impending goods and services tax (GST) increase and the higher operating costs they face, but have been linking the price increments primarily to the GST increase, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said on Friday.

In an advisory on its website, the authority added that the Government would like to remind businesses to be transparent when communicating the reasons for higher prices to consumers.

“Businesses should explain the main reasons for the increases in price or fee increases, and not misrepresent the situation to consumers by attributing the price increases primarily or solely to the increase in GST,” it said.

GST will rise from 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023, and 9 per cent in 2024.

Iras said the Committee Against Profiteering takes a serious view of any unjustified price increases that use the GST rise as an excuse, and will investigate all feedback on such cases.

The committee was set up in 1994 when the GST was introduced, and was reconvened in March 2022.

It was also reconvened during previous rounds of GST increases in 2003 and 2007.

The present committee is chaired by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, and comprises other MPs as well as representatives from industry and grassroots organisations.