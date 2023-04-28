Business outlook improves for both S’pore manufacturers and services firms: Surveys

SINGAPORE - Singapore manufacturers turned slightly positive about business conditions in the next six months after three straight quarters of gloom, while companies in the services sector were marginally more upbeat, according to separate survey reports released on Friday.

A net weighted balance of 2 per cent of manufacturers expect a more favourable business situation from April to September 2023, improving from the previous quarterly poll where 25 per cent were pessimistic, the report from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed.

For services firms, a net weighted balance of 4 per cent are optimistic, up from 3 per cent previously, a similar survey by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) found.

The net weighted balance is the difference between the weighted shares of positive and negative responses, with a positive figure indicating more optimism than pessimism.

A weighted 12 per cent of manufacturers expect business conditions to improve while a weighted 10 per cent foresee a weaker business outlook.

Within the manufacturing sectors, the transport engineering cluster is the most optimistic about business in the next six months, followed by electronics and chemicals.

The transport engineering cluster has a net weighted 50 per cent of firms expecting the business outlook to improve.

For the electronics cluster, a net weighted balance of 7 per cent of firms have a positive outlook. This is largely due to the semiconductors segment on expectations that continuing inventory adjustments in customers’ end markets will support chip demand going forward.

A net weighted balance of 4 per cent of firms in the chemicals cluster predict better business prospects.

On the other hand, the general manufacturing cluster has a net weighted balance of 16 per cent of firms expecting poorer business conditions. Firms in the food, beverages & tobacco, printing, and miscellaneous segments are concerned about higher raw material and operating costs.

Similarly, the precision engineering cluster has a negative outlook, with a net weighted balance of 25 per cent of firms expecting lacklustre business prospects to continue. Firms in the machinery and systems segment are concerned about US export restrictions on advanced chips and chip equipment to China, and that near-term macroeconomic headwinds will weigh on orders for semiconductor-related equipment.

In terms of hiring, a majority of manufacturers (a weighted 76 per cent) expect the employment level in the second quarter of 2023 to remain similar to the previous quarter.

Among manufacturing firms, those in electronics and precision engineering are the least optimistic in their employment outlook.