BENGALURU - Business Insider is set to lay off around 8 per cent of its staff, CEO Barbara Peng said in a post on the company’s website on Jan 25.

The layoffs follow similar moves across the tech industry including at companies such as Alphabet, eBay and Amazon.com as they look to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

The company will offer the outgoing employees a minimum of 13 weeks pay and medical coverage through May. REUTERS