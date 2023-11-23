Business in Myanmar picking up for Yoma Strategic though firm lacks growth catalysts, CEO says

SINGAPORE – It has been a relatively good year so far for Myanmar business owner Yoma Strategic, with its residential properties selling well, sales rebounding at its fast food chain outlets and more money being transferred on its digital finance platform nationwide.

If sustained, business at its current level could stand Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic in good stead to turn a pre-tax profit for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, and help it generate cash flows to pay debt, chief executive Melvyn Pun told The Straits Times during an interview in Singapore recently.