Company Watch

Business in Myanmar picking up for Yoma Strategic though firm lacks growth catalysts, CEO says

Local demand in the urban city of Yangon has recovered despite uncertainty in Myanmar. PHOTO: ST FILE
Kang Wan Chern
Deputy Business Editor
Updated
55 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – It has been a relatively good year so far for Myanmar business owner Yoma Strategic, with its residential properties selling well, sales rebounding at its fast food chain outlets and more money being transferred on its digital finance platform nationwide.

If sustained, business at its current level could stand Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic in good stead to turn a pre-tax profit for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, and help it generate cash flows to pay debt, chief executive Melvyn Pun told The Straits Times during an interview in Singapore recently.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top