Business cheque usage low but industry, customer preferences make it hard to discard

SINGAPORE – Corporate cheque usage in Singapore has dropped significantly over the years but getting rid of it entirely is not so straightforward.

Certain businesses will need help to transition away from using cheques and not all customers have access to other payment options aside from cheques.

These issues have come under the spotlight after the Monetary Authority of Singapore on July 28 announced that all corporate cheques will be eliminated by end-2025.

The average cost of clearing a cheque was 40 cents in 2021, and is projected to increase to up to $6 by 2025 should cheque volumes continue to drop.

As the increasing costs are becoming unsustainable for banks to continue absorbing, the seven major banks here – Citibank, DBS Bank, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB – will begin charging corporates and individuals for Singapore dollar-denominated cheques by Nov 1, with the other banks to follow by July 1, 2024.

According to the major banks that The Straits Times contacted, business sectors that still use cheques on a regular basis include property, law and insurance companies, wholesale dealers, brokerages and telcos.

Cheque usage occurs in “select business processes such as property-related transactions, insurance payouts and hospital bill refunds”, said Ms Tesy Mathew, group head of cash product management of DBS’ global transaction services. But she noted that it is “on a downward trend”.

Aside from payment reasons, some use cheques as a touchpoint for relationship-building with clients.

An insurance agent, for example, could check in and show concern when handing over a cheque payout to a client who made a claim for an accident or medical issue.

Mr Marc Leong, head of SME banking at Maybank Singapore, said moving away from cheque usage could potentially be a challenge for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners.

“(They) would be in the more senior age bracket... They have been using cheques as their business payment norm, and never had an urgency to use e-payments,” he added.

Other considerations that may put them off from tapping digital payment methods include having to make changes to their working capital management and bank reconciliation process and ensuring that their customer support and communications comply with the new approach.

To motivate such businesses to switch, banks make digital payment methods the cheaper option or offer fee rebates. The banks also have online platforms with dedicated features for business transactions and expenses.

A Standard Chartered spokesman highlighted the issue of legacy infrastructure which may not easily accommodate digital transactions. Some businesses may need to enhance the security of existing systems and train employees to use the various digital banking and payment options securely and effectively.

There is some urgency in addressing this issue, given the MAS announcement in July, but some businesses still need to consider customers who are dependent on receiving cheques for payouts, or may prefer to use them for payments.

MAS has said individuals can continue to use cheques for a period after 2025.