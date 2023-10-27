Bumper profits ebb at US oil giants as they tout big fossil fuel deals

NEW YORK – ExxonMobil and Chevron reported lower profits on Friday than in the year-ago blowout quarter as the oil giants touted recent acquisitions they said balance economic and environmental priorities.

The two petroleum heavyweights – which in recent weeks have unveiled large takeovers of mid-sized fossil fuel players – both reported third-quarter profits that were big, but dwarfed by those in the year-ago period.

ExxonMobil reported third-quarter profits of US$9.1 billion (S$12.5 billion), less than half the level in the 2022 period of booming commodity prices, while Chevron scored profits of US$6.5 billion, down 42 per cent from the year-ago level.

Exxon fell 9 US cents shy of third-quarter expectations, on a per-share basis, while Chevron’s miss was 66 US cents.

Despite the miss, Exxon lifted quarterly investor payouts to 95 US cents a share, payable on Dec 11, a penny higher than the Bloomberg Dividend Forecast.

The lower profits came amid weak performances by the companies’ oil-refining and chemical businesses. They reflected an ebbing in commodity prices compared with the year-ago period, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lifted oil and natural gas prices.

The results were released only days after Chevron announced a US$53 billion acquisition of Hess that includes a significant stake in an oil-rich Guyana offshore territory.

That followed on the heels of ExxonMobil’s US$60 billion takeover of Pioneer Natural Resources, a big player in the Permian Basin, a fast-growing petroleum region in the southwestern United States.

The two large transactions have raised hopes among investment bankers of additional merger and acquisition activity involving fossil fuels, while angering progressive lawmakers and others focused on addressing climate change.

“While our homes get destroyed by climate-supercharged storms, Chevron and Exxon are betting the house on a fossil-fuelled future,” Democratic Senator Ed Markey said on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week.

“We have to make Big Oil fold their hand before our future goes bust.”

In the latest quarter, ExxonMobil scored higher oil and natural gas volumes than in the second quarter and said that 2023 capital and exploration spending would be “at the top end” of its forecast “as the company pursues value accretive opportunities,” according to its earnings press release.