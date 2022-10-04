Building resilience: How nurturing local talent and tapping tech go hand in hand

Leading the charge in smart production

You would likely have used Micron’s memory chips, even if you haven’t heard of the semiconductor giant. The American company’s chips are the heart of consumer products such as smartphones, laptops, cameras and even cars.

A large proportion of these chips are produced in Singapore at two manufacturing facilities in Woodlands, and an assembly and test facility in Bendeemer.

Even as severe chip shortages and disrupted manufacturing made headlines amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Micron continued to innovate.

The company was able to launch two new flash memory chip designs within the last two years, thanks to its transition to smart operations in manufacturing processes.

One such process is artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defect inspection. “In the old days, we used to have operators making judgement calls on the workmanship of products. Now, out of 10 situations in the manufacturing process, AI can make a judgement for nine,” says Mr Ranganathan Padmanaban, 43, the firm’s director for new product introduction and assembly engineering for solid state drives (SSD).

“Expectations on quality and consistency of output have increased tremendously,” he adds. “Given the complex nature of these products, we need smart machines and AI tools to augment human efforts to do that.”