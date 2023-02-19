Breaking it down: How will Budget 2023 help S’pore navigate new challenges, opportunities

Budget 2023, which was unveiled on Valentine’s Day, comes at a time when Singapore and its population are facing significant challenges in a world emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic that is still riddled with uncertainties.

With inflation climbing globally, the cost of living is a serious concern for Singaporeans.

Younger families need help with housing and the expenses of raising children.

As the population ages, older workers need help to stay employed – not just because the nation needs to utilise their skills, but also so that the burden of supporting them does not fall on a shrinking population.

Amid a skills mismatch, structural unemployment could also become an issue.

With healthcare costs set to keep rising, the Government needs to raise funds for its spending while balancing its budget at the same time. Hence the shift towards more progressive taxation, with the better off paying more.

Meanwhile, supply chains remain disrupted and geopolitical tensions remain high. This puts more pressure on businesses, which are already dealing with rising wage bills.

Budget 2023 tried to address many of these issues head-on.

To tackle the higher cost of living, Singaporeans will get higher cash payouts under the Assurance Package and GST Voucher scheme. Other vouchers are also in place to help qualifying households.

To help lower-wage workers, the Government will top up $2.4 billion to the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme, co-fund wage hikes, extend credits to support the hiring of senior workers, and encourage employing former offenders and people with disabilities.

It will increase support for young families through payouts, while making it easier for first-timers to get Build-To-Order flats through an extra ballot. First-timers dipping into the resale flat market will get increased grants.

There will be more help for lower-income and senior citizens through top-ups to the ComCare Endowment Fund, ElderCare Fund and MediFund.

But those buying higher-end cars or more expensive homes will have to pay more duties and taxes.

While all these steps are in the right direction, will they help Singapore’s households, workers and businesses navigate the challenges they face, not just in the year ahead, but in the longer run?

In a roundtable discussion moderated by Straits Times associate editor Vikram Khanna, panellists Suan Teck Kin, head of research for UOB, Ong Pang Thye, KPMG managing partner, Annie Koh, professor emeritus of finance at Singapore Management University (SMU), and Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, dissect the issues.